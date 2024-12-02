DII selects Perceptive Software for AP automation

DII selected Perceptive Software based on the technology’s ability to integrate with the company’s existing systems, including both Oracle and SAP applications, as well as the Perceptive platform.

Doosan Infracore International is a subsidiary of Doosan Group, a Forbes Global 2000 company based in Seoul, South Korea.

Lexmark’s Perceptive Software builds capture, content management, process management, enterprise search and integration products that connect the unstructured printed and digital information across enterprises with the processes, applications and people who need it.