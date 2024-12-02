Digital Reasoning, Google Cloud to deliver financial services solutions in the cloud

Under the new partnership, Digital Reasoning will make its Conduct Surveillance product, focused on providing integrated enterprise intelligence and surveillance, available as a managed service on Google Cloud. Digital Reasoning and Google initially began partnering in 2019.

Digital Reasoning’s tech is based on understanding human communications and behaviour through the combination of applied AI, collaboration with industry experts, and a commitment to use technology for positive change. Through the combination of technology and the company’s customers’ experience, for example, patients have a better chance of surviving, banks can ensure their employees are meeting the highest standards of conduct, and law enforcement can protect the most vulnerable citizens in our society, according to the official press release.