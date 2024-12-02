Digital payments on the rise in Indonesia, with GoPay, OVO top performers

The study revealed that 82.7% of Indonesians are familiar with digital wallet platforms, with 62.4% aware of digital investment and 56.7% of pay-later services. Only 21.5% of Indonesians are aware of P2P lending, which is regarded by many as the driver of financial inclusion.

Moreover, the study, which involved 1,500 respondents nationwide, found that GoPay outperforms OVO in terms of digital payment use, although awareness of OVO was higher than that of GoPay, according to The Jakarta Post.

As much as 99.5% respondents are aware of payment app OVO, slightly higher than the 98.5% who are aware of GoPay. However, 83.3% of respondents use GoPay, compared with 81.4% who use OVO.