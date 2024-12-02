Digital insurance startup Wefox raises USD 650 mln

Wefox, which is present in Germany, Switzerland, and Poland, will use the money raised for European expansion. The company aims to increase revenues to USD 350 million in 2021, from USD 143 million in 2020, as it builds its branded sales team and product portfolio to complement the existing platform that hosts independent insurance brokers.

Wefox expects an even split between premium income and commissions from 2022, driven by the expansion of its branded products into life and health, in addition to household, liability, and motor. The company lays off some exposure from its own product portfolio to partner Munich Re enabling it to run a so-called capital-light model.

The investment was led by Berlin venture fund Target Global, whose representatives look for Wefox to focus on growing in Europe before launching in the United States and Asia in 2022.