Digital finance tool Wefinz partners with Nordigen





The new addition allows customers to connect their bank accounts directly to the accounting platform.

The Wefinz AI-powered solution allows users to automate accounting procedures and receive virtual assistance and advice regarding taxation, labour, and general accounting compliance. Customers can choose between three different plans – Basic, Professional, and Business – to match their needs and price points.

The integration with Nordigen facilitates financial data input, allowing users to link to their business bank accounts. This results in an efficient user experience, omitting manual data input and letting customers view and manage their finances solely using Wefinz.