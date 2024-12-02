Digital Euro Association partners with RTGS.global

RTGS.global makes inter-bank liquidity visible, enabling wholesale cross-border payments to become faster and more efficient, while reducing settlement risk. The DEA’s partnership with RTGS.global will include, amongst others, joint educational efforts around digital currencies, knowledge exchange, and furthering the DEA’s mission of encouraging new ideas and forward-thinking in the field of digital money, the official press release states.

The trials and tribulations associated with cross-border transactions are well known. As demand increases, we need a way to speed up transaction processes while mitigating settlement risk. We should be aiming to match the speed of domestic payments, or any of the other digital services that we consume day-to-day. To make this a reality, cross-industry collaboration is essential, the press release concludes.