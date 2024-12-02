Digital banks unlikely to displace incumbents in Singapore, PwC study says

The report noted high satisfaction levels among customers in the region with their primary bank, though 71% of Singaporeans indicated at least one pain point with their bank. Those with more than three pain points are more likely to open a digital bank account, PwC said in «Digital banking: Singapore customers take charge».

Two in five Singaporeans would only consider opening a bank account with a digital bank if it is popular and successful, and even if they did, just one-third would make it their primary bank, according to the study.

Their frustrations with their primary bank included queue times (42%), long wait times on the hotline (23%) and the inability to perform banking functions online (13%). Respondents said they would be attracted to open an account if they could get better rates on deposit and lending (49%), better online customer service (42%), and a better mobile/digital experience (40%), according to the report.

PwC said the transition to digital banking is expected to be smoother among the young and affluent as this group already use self-service channels for their daily banking activities, while those who have more investable assets and own a wider array of financial products are also seeking better and easier ways to manage their money.

Over 70% of 18-39 year-olds and 70 perecent of those in the high-income bracket indicated they were «very interested» or «interested» in opening a digital bank account.