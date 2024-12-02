Digital banking technology provider Meniga secures USD 10 mln





Meniga says the funding will be used for continued investment in R&D, and in particular further development of green banking products — building on its carbon spending insights product.

Headquartered in London but with additional offices in Reykjavik, Stockholm, Warsaw, Singapore, and Barcelona, Meniga’s digital banking solutions help banks (and other fintechs) use personal finance data to innovate in their online and mobile offerings. The product suite covers data aggregation technologies, personal and business finance management solutions, cash-back rewards, and transaction-based carbon insights.