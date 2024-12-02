Digital banking service One selects Finxact's Core-as-a-Service

One is designed to deliver full-suite banking in one account that allows users to save, spend, share, and borrow in a way that suits their lifestyle and financial goals. One serves the needs of middle-income families across the US, including married or partnered couples who often support children, parents or other family members.

Finxact is a real-time position keeping platform that includes an extensible financial services model. By accessing its open APIs and extensible components, banks can invent, curate, and launch products. Finxact secured a USD 30 million strategic investment in 2019 and is currently working with multiple US and international financial institutions, from de novo banks to top-tier banks, on projects ranging from full core conversions to digital-only initiatives, according to the official press release.