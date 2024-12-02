Digital banking platform Optima bank goes live

Optima bank was launched at the end of July 2019, following the acquisition of Investment Bank of Greece from IREON INVESTMENTS, a subsidiary of MOTOR OIL Group. The platform went live under strict deadlines as per bank’s requirements with reportedly great success. By heading this implementation project and offering a single access environment, based on the Wso2 platform, Profile’s new ‘integration layer’ services connect the Digital Banking platform by Netinfo, to the bank’s existing Core Banking System as well as to other systems of the bank.

Profile provides integrator services to the bank, following a vendor assessment, to deliver a new digital platform which reportedly offers flexibility, speed, and security to the bank’s customers, offering a new platform with modern design and innovative technical characteristics.

In particular, the solution offers convergence to a centralised architecture to leverage the bank’s existing assets, data, and APIs, and create a common environment that enables security, scalability, governance, and traceability. This approach was selected to benefit the bank since it delivers an integration project in the most comprehensive manner faster and at low risk. In addition, the platform improves efficiency and reduces implementation costs across departments. The delivery approach ensures integration agility, by following best practices. The platform is customisable and delivers the needed flexibility to the end-user to adjust the dashboard to his/her own preferences.