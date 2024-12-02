Digital bank Vivid starts trading stocks and exchange-traded funds

Vivid Money now offers customers the opportunity to invest money directly from the ‘main pocket’ of their account into any United States and European stocks. The app then converts EUR into USD at a live currency exchange rate.

The reasoning, according to Vivid, behind this new investment function is a partnership with the Germany-based financial services institute CM-Equity, which is responsible for the execution of every trade. Customers can invest in a share or a variety of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Vivid uses fractional shares, meaning that users can invest in a portion of a company share, and therefore do not need a certain amount of money to begin investing. Users can therefore purchase stocks based on the amount they want to invest financially, meaning they may end up with a fraction of a share, or more than one share. Vivids goal is to allow users to invest in stocks and ETFs for a minimum of EUR 0.01 an unlimited number of times and without any commission.