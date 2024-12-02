Digital bank Revolut adds "Perks" for UK Users

Perks is a loyalty feature offered by the bank providing cashback and discounts on various branks. These include travel related offers, food and beverage, fitness and more. Revolut customers “unlock” Perks after they have used the Revolut card ten times. Revolut explains that after every 10th purchase, Revolut automatically sends a new Perk.

Regarding the Perks, the discount reward gives customers an instant discount at the merchant’s store when they pay using Revolut. With cashback rewards, customers will receive a certain percentage of the purchase price back when they shop using their Revolut card with the relevant merchant (as long as the Perk is active). The feature is designed to drive Revolut utilization while differentiating the service with competitors.