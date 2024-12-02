Digital bank N26 incorporates Mambu`s SaaS banking platform

Prior to receiving its banking license in 2016, the bank used a partner banks platform. After receiving the banking license, it used an in house solution.

The bank was already using Mambu for their loan product, a service that was installed in February 2017. The current account and overdraft functionalities are enhanced to support the bank’s transactional needs.

Mambu is a cloud banking technology provider that helps financial institutions provide loan and deposit services to the worlds underserved individuals and MSMEs.