Digital bank by Emirates NBD to offer customers access to the AECB Credit Score

Thus, the digital-only bank’s customers will be able to access their AECB Credit Score by simply clicking on the Credit Score option on the Liv. app. The AECB Credit Score is the first credit scoring system for the UAE and it is exclusively developed to predict the likelihood of individuals and companies to make their loan and credit card payments on time, based on previous credit and payment behaviour.

The Credit Score is a three-digit number, ranging from 300 to 900 with a lower score indicating a higher risk and likelihood of missing debt payments, and is available to all UAE banking customers via the AECB app.

So far Liv. has over 300k customers and has been establishing itself as the bank of choice among the new generation in the UAE, according to the bank’s website. Moreover, ‘since its inception, Liv. has been dedicated to increasing financial literacy and encourage a savings culture among UAE youth, particularly through innovative features such as the Goal Account’, said Jayash Patel, Head of Liv.