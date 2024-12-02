The neobank offers users the option to get up to 2 free Mastercards and 25 virtual Mastercards for safe online payments. Customers can spend overseas with no added fees, and enjoy all the perks of a credit card, including booking hotels and renting cars, without the risk of debt. Active AutoVAT, and the bunq app, will calculate the VAT on users’ incoming and outgoing payments and save it in a dedicated sub-account automatically.





Customers can also have the bunq app automatically send bank statements to their bookkeeper and integrate their favourite bookkeeping software with bunq. Additionally, users can create a lifelong personal payment link which can be shared in order to get paid back with bunq.me. Those who are sent the link can then pay directly from their bunq account, via IDEAL, Sofort, and even with their card.