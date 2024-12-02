DIGISEQ partners with ekko





By leveraging this partnership, DIGISEQ will be able to integrate ekko’s infrastructure into its management app. Each transaction using the customer’s wearable device can be monitored to deliver real-time carbon tracking to the consumer through a quick access dashboard. Moreover, customers would also be able to choose to act from a range of positive actions, such as carbon offsetting, saving plastic bottles from entering the oceans or reforestation around the world.





As part of the partnership, ekko is also able to announce its plan to offer DIGISEQ’s vegan-friendly apple skin contactless key fobs to its customers and partnering businesses. The DIGISEQ fobs can be used as digital IDs or access control devices for employees, powered by DIGISEQ’s mobile provisioning platform, RCOS.











RCOS enables real-time payment data to be provisioned to a wearable item over the air, providing customers with various services and the ability to choose how they want to pay. As per the press release, the solution is available for any Android and iOS device by downloading DIGISEQ’s white-labelled Manage MiiTM mobile app, which aims to deliver Mastercard payment data via secure tokenisation to the wearable item.





DIGISEQ’s mobile personalisation and tokenisation seek to ensure all provisioned payment data is fully protected, with contactless transactions secured similarly to card or phone NFC payments. Moreover, DIGISEQ states that it handles the over-the-air personalisation and payment enablement of the wearable item from end-to-end, potentially saving banks and distributors time and money. Additionally, the mission is to help reduce the amount of plastic used for cards and improve environmental and sustainability efforts.





About DIGISEQ

Based in the UK, DIGISEQ's platform provides an end-to-end service which delivers data into everyday wearables, enabling objects – unconnected or connected – to have NFC payment, access control, digital identity, and user engagement contactless functionality. Moreover, the company connects an ecosystem, serving as a centrepiece between banks, product creators, retailers, chip manufacturers, and service providers. Its platform also offers businesses an all-in-one solution for entering the wearable technology market, empowering them with its existing infrastructure, partners, hardware, and security systems to create wearable technology.





About ekko

Based in the UK, ekko aims to deliver technology to empower brands, merchants, and consumers around the world to measure climate impact and deliver carbon offsetting through a single integration. With a strong belief that financial services can, and should, do more to tackle climate change, ekko's mission is to give transactions purpose, helping people make more conscious decisions about where and how they spend their money, and assisting people on their journey to live more sustainably.