Digipost partners with Neonomics





Following this announcement, customers and individuals based in the region of Norway will be given the possibility to pay their invoices directly and securely within the Digipost application, in a faster and more convenient way.

The partnership will enable Digipost to leverage and adopt Neonomics Open Banking offerings in order to release an improved payment experience for its clients after an extensive period of trailing.







More information on the product launch

Neonomics represents an Open Banking disruptor that was developed to unify access to multiple banks, financial institutions, and bank clients across the European area, through the use of secure and cost-efficient pure PSD2 API platforms in the market. Being authorised by the Norwegian FSA as a licensed payment institution, Neonomics focuses on delivering payment initiation and account information solutions to a wide range of users and individuals, from fintechs, to financial institutions, banks, payment service providers, and more.

Digipost represents a digital mailbox service, which focuses on delivering important information data to Norwegian citizens in a secure and fast way. This process takes place through the use of digital mailboxes, by both public and private senders.

Through the process of sending millions of invoices, Digipost has identified delivering safe and fast payment experiences for its customer base, aiming to meet their needs, preferences, and demands in an ever-evolving industry. By leveraging the Neonomics Checkouts service and accessing the company’s optimised and efficient bank coverage, individuals in the region of Norway will be given the possibility to benefit from a secure payment journey, as well as improved solutions and capabilities.

Following this collaboration, both companies prioritised the process of delivering a solution that is user-friendly, cost-efficient, and secure, allowing customers to pay and manage their transactions within the Digipost application. In addition, both Neonomics and Digipost aimed to provide added value to clients, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.

As digital mailboxes are expanding across the Nordic region, being used widely as the primary form of official communication between residents and public institutions, the partnership is expected to accelerate the strategy of optimising the overall convenience that is delivered through safe digital communication channels.



