Digipost partners with Neonomics





Digipost is one of the most actively used e-invoicing solutions in the Nordics. Neonomics API is enabling Digipost users to connect their bank accounts and complete payments directly across Digipost platforms including the mobile app.

The two companies have collaborated to deliver invoice payments where the user gets a clear overview of paid and unpaid invoices within the Digipost platform. With the integrated service, Digipost strengthens its position and expects growth in the number of invoices sent.

Neonomics is an Open Banking services provider offering access to over 2000 banks and 150 million bank customers across Europe via unified APIs. Authorised by the Norwegian FSA as a licenced payment institution, the company is delivering payments initiation and account information services to a range of customers spanning fin5echs, payment service providers, banks, and more.