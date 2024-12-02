Digilytics AI, AccountScore partner for affordability platform

AccountScore, a subsidiary of Equifax, is a platform which tracks user transactions across multiple banks. Digilytics AI will process the data on its dashboard alongside mortgage affordability checks to produce a real-time status of a case. If any documents or information is missing, the platform will send an alert to the lender to keep it within its service level agreement.

Digilytics AI integrates its services into lender systems and launched with Together Money earlier in 2021.