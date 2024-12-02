DigiDoe launches new BaaS solution





The BaaS market is expected to top USD 3 billion in global sales in 2022 with growth up to USD 12.2 billion by 2031.

DigiDoe’s cloud-based API and white label service opens the door to even more flexible Open Banking for challenger companies wanting to join the sector.

Designed from scratch, DigiDoe’s payments system reduces fraud, cuts fees, and costs for merchants and enables low-cost payments.

The new BaaS service utilises DigiDoe’s patented technology and comes with embedded proprietary anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud prevention systems. It offers onboarding of business and corporate clients, GBP bank accounts, transaction monitoring, as well as domestic and cross-border payments in multiple currencies via a single API.

The startup is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority as an electronic money institution (EMI).

DigiDoe’s all-in-one solution offers fully integrated open APIs giving full flexibility for businesses to grow and scale their financial services. It also offers a new AML and fraud prevention solution for existing banks, challenger banks, and fintech companies.