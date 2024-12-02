Digidentity launches Remote Identification feature

The technology enables organisations and their customers to complete identification checks without the need for physical attendance. Available through Digidentity’s own platform, the solution leverages Near Field Communication (NFC), Liveness Detection, and Selfie Check.

Providing a global product, Digidentity’s platform can verify over 4,000 different identity documentations (e.g. passports, identity cards, and driving licences) across more than 180 nationalities. With the introduction of Remote Identification, the organisation offers full online registration for Qualified Electronic Signatures. Ahead of its launch, the service has been extensively tested for optimisation and assessed by an independent external auditor.

With the development of Remote Identification, Digidentity can now onboard new users looking to use Qualified eSignatures within minutes. The technology completely removes the need for physical presence for identification, providing an efficient solution that improves the verification process.

EIDAS Substantial and High are currently the highest forms of trustworthiness for online identification. The traditional method of face-to-face identification - with checks based on physical presence - can make the registration process for these identities take days or sometimes weeks. Digidentity’s Remote Identification reduces the time it takes to verify users by registering customers worldwide for Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) without the need for customers or employees to identify in person. This saves both parties time and makes the registration process easier and more efficient.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Digidentity has seen an increase in the demand for digital identities and electronic signatures. In addition to quickly scaling the platform, Digidentity has also made the registration process more mobile-focused and has integrated NFC for its identification and verification services.