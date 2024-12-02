Digibankasia, Xebia team up to launch new digital bank UNO

UNObank is a full-service digital bank, which is working with the regulators for the pilot launch in the Philippines. Xebia will be UNO’s Digital & Innovation Technology partner in further developing Cognito, UNO’s digital-first platform, by integrating with banking products to build a differentiated digital foundation.

With its expertise in design thinking led digital transformations and a passion for using technologies such as AI/ML, IoT, AR/VR, Cloud, DevOps, Big Data & Analytics, Xebia is geared towards developing a modern and intelligent CX platform for UNObank.