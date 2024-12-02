DIEM raises USD 5.5 mln in funding round





The investment round was led by Fasanara Capital, a UK-based finance focused fund, and supported by Chris Adelsbach, founder of Outrun Ventures.

DIEM will use the investment to expand its consumer base both in the UK and Europe.

With the DIEM app, customers can get a valuation for their unwanted goods. The products that can be sold include books, clothing, electronics, etc. If customers want to sell the unwanted items, then DIEM buys these items directly and credits their account.