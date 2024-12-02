Diebold Nixdorf launches new models in the DN Series





Both of the systems are powered by Diebold Nixdorf’s reliable recycling module, which aims to deliver improved performance with new capabilities and offerings, such as the deal-comportment cassettes. The DN Series 600V represents a teller cash recycler system for in-branch use, while the DN Series 430V is an outdoor walk-up cash recycler.

The DN Series 600V teller recycler system was built in order to allow 90% of transactions and payments to be automated. By doing this, the system provides increased operational efficiency through a reliable, large-capacity note that handles and accelerates the overall authentication process.

The DN Series 430V outdoor, walk-up cash recycler was developed to withstand any extreme kind of climate conditions while offering improved availability to customers at the same time. The model delivers critical access to cash during the times when clients need it the most, such as in outdoor shopping areas, close to tourist attractions, bars, restaurants, sporting events, or any location where cash might be required for the payments to be made.

Both of the new models are set to be launched at the end of August 2023, at the DN Intersect held in Las Vegas. The conference will take place between the 28th and the 30th of August and it will include live demonstrations and several sessions with industry experts.











More information of Diebold Nixdorf’s DN Series

The DN Series was developed by the company in order to offer a more efficient, reliable, and secure cash recycling system within a compact footprint. The focus was set on improving the manner in which the cash management systems were supported. Furthermore, DN Series’ cash recycling capabilities improve the overall cash management process by reducing the cash replenishment requirements by up to 50%. Additionally, it reduces the amount of cash that is needed in ATMs and provides financial institutions with customised, flexible, and safe denominations and storage offerings that can meet the needs, preferences, and demands of cash from customers and clients.

All DN Series devices of Diebold Nixdorf are provided by the DN AllConnectSM Data Engine, which uses the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning in order to maximise fleet performances and the overall availability of the tools. The engine analyses data patterns, trends, as well as leading factors in order to identify any impending failures and triggers a service call in order to avoid a possible future outage. This aims to decrease the number of incidents, guarantee improved availability, and shorten resolution time. DN Series also incorporates security features that were built to protect customers from traditional and emerging physical, as well as cyber threads.



