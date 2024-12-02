DBD has introduced its Branch Automation Solutions portfolio to support financial institutions in increasing efficiency in physical channels.

Branch Automation Solutions broadens Diebold Nixdorf's capabilities beyond conventional self-service environments by meeting the demand for increased automation. This approach aids in managing branch networks and controlling costs across the entire cash ecosystem, integrating ATMs, new teller cash recyclers (TCRs), and branch operations.

Diebold Nixdorf's Branch Automation Solutions empowers financial institutions to optimise their operations, cut costs, and provide an engaging consumer experience in a digital service environment.

As consumer behaviour increasingly leans towards hybrid banking experiences, Diebold Nixdorf's solutions tackle a critical challenge: increasing ATM network capabilities and optimising the entire cash cycle through interchangeable cassette technology. This approach also transforms traditional branches into efficient, advisory-led service hubs that strengthen customer relationships and boost profitability. Features like branch-level recycling and device interoperability demonstrate Diebold Nixdorf's commitment to driving efficiencies for both consumers and staff.

Key operational domains of Branch Automation Solutions

Branch Automation Solutions encompasses four operational domains. These pre-packaged service solutions leverage the power of DN Series and Vynamic Software. Each solution package is integrated with expanding functionality that can be layered to create a comprehensive ATM and branch ecosystem, all operated as a service. This flexibility allows financial institutions to select their current needs and scale as their requirements evolve: