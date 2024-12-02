Diebold Nixdorf initiates crowdstorming effort to boost financial services

The aim of this project is to shift the paradigm in an increasingly digital environment and reshape the way the bank interacts with customers 10 years from now and beyond. The online brainstorming initiative is called “Rethinking services and consumer touchpoints in the financial industry” and will tap into the global pool of more than 80,000 creative professionals organized on the jovoto online crowdstorming platform.

Jovoto is a community-building, collaborative model that establishes a virtual link between skilled, entrepreneurial-minded professionals and enterprises from nearly all sectors seeking leading-edge solutions.

Diebold Nixdorf is asking the creatives to “think outside the box” and conceive new-age financial services that redefine the interaction between customers and financial institutions and go beyond the classical ones being offered today. Such services are becoming essential, as digital applications are decreasing personal touch points and new, non-traditional companies are entering the financial industry virtually every day competing for banking customers.

An international jury, consisting of experts from Capital One, BBVA and Commonwealth Bank of Australia as well as a number of fintech companies such as FinTechCity, finovent and Gruenderszene will select the top ideas. In addition to money awards, selected contestants will have the opportunity to present their ideas to the company. The winning ideas of the first phase of the contest will be announced at a webinar on November 15, which will also provide additional information about each applicant.