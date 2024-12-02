The facility aims to support Turkcell’s investments in digital infrastructure and reinforce DIB’s mission to enable growth in high-potential markets and to continue to foster cross-border partnerships that drive sustainable development.











Supporting Türkiye’s tech transformation

A five-year bullet-term facility, the Sharia-compliant financing that will enable Turkcell to accelerate the development of its infrastructure in areas such as data centres, cloud technologies, and renewable energy. This aims to solidify the company’s role in Türkiye’s evolving digital economy.

As a significant bank in the UAE, DIB aims to establish and shape connections between geographies, sectors, and players. The bank sees Islamic finance as a bridge that supports real economies while staying ethical. With the new facility, the bank supports a business that wants to offer digital, decentralised, and inclusive services.

The bank aims to drive transformation, and this is reflected in the partnership with Turkcell, which is about leveraging its balance sheet and enabling the company to innovate. DIB believes that Türkiye is a market with vision, scale and potential, an economy investing in the infrastructure of the future, and a key partner in its cross-border strategy.

While Turkcell increases access to Islamic financial mechanisms and structures and accelerates investment into sustainability, the deal strengthens the commercial connectivity between the two regions. As Türkiye advances towards a more digital and data-driven economy, Turkcell focuses on supporting it.

This agreement reflects DIB’s approach to financing the sectors and institutions shaping economic growth. With a focus on long-term development, the bank continues to enable real-world impact by backing businesses that are building the digital, sustainable, and resilient foundations of tomorrow’s economies.