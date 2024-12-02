Diag Direct selects Cegedim for dematerialisation of invoices

Diag Direct relies on Cegedim’s multi-channel platform Global Information Services (GIS) to enable its members to dematerialise their invoices.

The service is free for clients and open to all kinds of suppliers. The portal works in accordance with fiscal regulations and it will be interoperable with the CHORUS Portal in 2017, for the transmission of invoices to clients in the public sector.

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is a global technology and services company and a provider of electronic invoicing, global payments and dematerialization (the removal of paper-based processes). Cegedim supplies services, technological tools, specialized software, data flow management services and databases. Its offerings are targeted notably at healthcare industries, life science companies, healthcare professionals and insurance companies.