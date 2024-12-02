DHL launches SCF risk management tool

Resilience360 Analytics combines DHL’s Risk Exposure Index, a weighted index across more than 30 risk categories, with customer supply chain and business impact data to provide predictions of potential future obstacles. The analysed and consolidated data is visualised in a succinct manner and helps businesses have clearer view into their supply chains.

With the information from Resilience360, DHL is able to visualise their customer’s end-to-end supply chain, making it possible to specifically say whether production lines may be impacted and revert to contingency plans if needed.

The new module provides real-time insights to companies, helping them to gain a better understanding of risks affecting their supply chain. The new module, for instance, shows that automotive and aerospace industries are 16.6 % and 4 % below the average risk profile, meaning that these industries are the most risk-averse, while chemicals and technology have a substantially higher risk profile with figures at 8 %t and 10 % above the average respectively.

From natural disasters to cyber-attacks and a quickly changing regulatory environment, organisations need to be prepared in order to take quick action when the inevitable occurs. The new R360 Analytics application complements DHL’s Resilience360 platform in order to map out specific industries and the subsequent impacts on other industries likely to run short of supply in the event of a disruption.