DHL introduces digital freight platform

DHL has introduced digital freight platform, CILLOX, to help companies control their shipment processes.

CILLOX has been designed to help companies to match their full truck load, part truck load and less than truck load offerings with transport providers’ capacities and find the appropriate provider according to their needs.

More than that, according to DHL, CILLOX will give shippers end-to-end (E2E) control of their shipment processes within a single platform, while transport providers will have guaranteed fast payment with streamlined invoicing and payment processes.

DHL has run pilot tests with some user and the platform is scheduled to be fully operational for all market participants as of January.