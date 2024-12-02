DHgate introduces MyyShop for building a decentralised ecosystem

As the pandemic continues to spread, international trade shrinks, and the local economy is damaged, directly impacting vulnerable small, medium, and micro enterprises and individuals worldwide. However, cross-border ecommerce, particularly the decentralized cross-border ecommerce, has brought new forces to the global trade and ecommerce industry, providing them a solution to weather the storm, according to Yahoo Finance.

MyyShop creates a decentralised ecosystem in global trade, enabling everyone to participate in international trade. The decentralised ecommerce model is a consumer-centric ecosystem combining ecommerce infrastructure and multiple private domain channels, such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, and offline stores. MyyShop provides tools and services with a focus on two businesses - online store creation and advanced dropship services for private domain traffic monetisers or social commerce influencers.