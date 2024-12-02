DEVK and SDK invest in multibanking app Comeco

The Germany-based fintech Comeco offers ​​a multibanking app with commerce offers. Comeco has now found two partners from the insurance industry. Both DEVK and SDK are assisting in the further development of Comeco’s ‘Teo’ app.

Teo offers a digital banking platform with which banks can decide their functionality of choice. Furthermore, both companies' insurance products will be merged into Teo's insurance manager, enabling Comeco to provide insurance solutions.