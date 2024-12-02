Deutser selects Yooz for flexible AP automation

Deutser is a consulting company that currently has 25 consultants working for clients in the healthcare and energy industry as well as non-profit and education space and expects to double in size and revenue by next year.

Yooz brings financial intelligence into the accounts payable workflow which is still plagued by manual document entry and potential errors. Using OCR to automatically assign invoices the correct GL code and seamlessly connecting with Intacct helps to speed up processing, approval and payment of invoices, minimizing cycle times and late fees. Once captured, invoices can easily be located and reviewed with a simple keyword search, making reviews and audits a snap.

Yooz was initially developed and launched by ITESOFT a European company with more than 30 years of experience in intelligent document capture and process automation. Yooz is now an independent company within ITESOFT-Yooz Group and has more than 1500 customers.