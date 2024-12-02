The current application for Android and iOS was released in 2021 with initially only a small range of functions. Features are now being added successively and in 2023 the bank is aiming to use the current app to map all the functions that are also available in older DKB programmes for smartphones and tablets.Return on direct debits.





With the version that has now been published, the DKB Banking App offers the option of returning direct debits for the first time. In addition, with the mobile application, it is now also possible to make transfers to a credit card. The Visa credit card has not been available free of charge at the DKB since 2021. Instead, the bank has introduced a monthly fee of EUR 2.49. Existing customers were also affected by this change. However, customers are still given a Visa debit card with their checking account at no extra charge.











Minor error updates

As stated in the changelog for the new version of the DKB Banking App, the programmers have also taken care of fixing minor errors. The bank did not disclose exactly what problems were solved. In addition, there is no information about what features are on the agenda for the last few weeks of 2022. All data and settings are retained during the update.





The current version of the DKB Banking App was developed specifically for Android or iOS, while the predecessor basically acted as a more convenient way to access the bank's mobile website. Programme features include wire transfers and standing orders, as well as investment information. In the future, users should also be able to trade via the app.





Additional payment functions

In addition, online payments can be approved with one click, and card control can be used to limit or block the use of credit or debit cards in certain countries. Customers can also set up Apple Pay on iPhone and Apple Watch or Google Pay on Android smartphones and WearOS smartwatches.





Updated web portal

In addition to the app, the online banking web portal of the DKB is also getting a new design. For transfers, users previously had to go through several steps before they accessed the page to enter all their data for a transfer. The DKB has now summarised this on one page, and users can now simply enter the recipient's IBAN, amount, and intended use on one page.