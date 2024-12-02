Deutsche Kreditbank, Raisin partner on savings

The 4.8 million retail customers of DKB can now access interest-bearing overnight and term deposit offers from other banks in Germany and across Europe. The new range of products is the result of DKB’s cooperation with Raisin DS, whose German savings platform WeltSparen is now available directly from the DKB platform.

The deposit products now available to DKB customers can be compared on Raisin DS’s platform. A customer only needs to select the product category, maturity, and investment amount, and they can fund the deposit through a quick digital process. Cash deposits within the European Union are insured up to EUR 100,000 per customer and bank.

The cooperation with Raisin DS provides DKB customers with an alternative for financial security and retirement provision in the ongoing era of low and negative interest rates.