Deutsche Kreditbank, FinTecSystems launch automated online consumer loans platform

DKB can now make precise and automated credit decisions in real-time. The immediate loan at DKB will start at the beginning of November 2020 with an effective annual interest rate of 3,19% for a net loan amount between EUR 2.500 and EUR 30.000 for new customers. The online loans have a term of up to 120 months for new customers.

In the case of the DKB instant loan, the algorithm makes the loan decision - this includes all the verification steps required by the regulatory authorities. This means that the entire lending process, from application to disbursement, is automated. The way via a manual credit decision remains open to the customer if desired.

DKB has tested the instant loan for existing customers. Now, new customers who have their salary or main account at other banks can also benefit from it. A PSD2-compliant account analysis forms the basis for the algorithm-based credit decision.