Deutsche Börse acquires majority in Crypto Finance

It acquired the stake in the FINMA registered cryptocurrency firm for more than CHF 100 million (USD 108 million). Crypto Finance’s platform has links to numerous other digital asset venues, which, says Deutsche Börse, means professional and institutional clients don’t need to build their own infrastructure.

Apart from trading, Crypto Finance also has a secure custody solution. Back in 2019, Deutsche Börse invested in custody solution Custodigit and digital share registry firm daura.

Meanwhile, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, owned by Deutsche Börse, hosts multiple centrally cleared Exchange Traded Notes (ETN) linked to cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.