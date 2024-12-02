Deutsche Banks multibanking solution goes live

Customers can activate the multibanking function and add third-party bank accounts online or in the app. The bank adds that revenues of any third-party bank accounts are stored permanently in both options. In addition, there is real-time aggregation (with every login) and real-time categorization, plus the launch of a money transfer feature with aggregated accounts.

The bank supports nearly 3,000 different banks in Germany and transaction authentication number (TAN) procedures such as iTAN, mobileTAN, pushTAN, photoTAN and chipTAN.