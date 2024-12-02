Deutsche Bank to invest in fintech Traxpay

Traxpay offers its corporate clients dynamic discounting and reverse factoring solutions to enable them to manage their cash flows. Buyers and sellers who use the dynamic discounting solution that Traxpay provides benefit from flexible payment terms for goods and services, which means buyers get a discount depending on when they decide to pay.

Retailers and suppliers can use the Traxpay platform to decide whether they want to settle a payable earlier and receive a discount in their individual case, or whether they would like a bank to offer them interim financing. Traxpay already processes volumes of more than EUR 1 billion per year.