Deutsche Bank to invest EUR 200 bln by 2025 in sustainable financing

The money will include loans provided by the bank, bonds placed on behalf of its clients, and assets managed by its private bank. It does not include assets managed by its fund arm, DWS. The global lender showcased plans for sustainable investing, as pressure builds on banks to support the globally agreed transition to a low-carbon and more environmentally friendly economy, according to reuters.com.

Countries in Europe and elsewhere have also been looking at ensuring that sustainable investment is at the heart of economic recovery plans after the COVID-19 pandemic. Deutsche Bank would base its sustainable activities on a planned European Union framework, known as the sustainable finance taxonomy, or use its own transparent criteria. The bank would report annually on its progress and disclose more details on its definition of sustainable finance by the end of the second quarter of 2020.