Deutsche Bank to introduce International Private Bank

The International Private Bank will bring together Wealth Management’s globally connected clients across Germany, Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East and Africa, along with private clients and small and medium-sized enterprises in Italy, Spain, Belgium and India. The business will have around EUR 250 billion of assets under management and a combined revenue of approximately EUR 3 billion.

Together with Deutsche Bank’s domestic Private Bank Germany, which will remain unchanged in its scope, the International Private Bank will form the Private Bank, one of four business divisions in the institution’s Core Bank.