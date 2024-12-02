Deutsche Bank to create digital innovation labs with IBM and Microsoft

This is done in a bid to improve Deutsche Bank’s digital banking services. The German lender is expected to set up labs in Berlin, London and Palo Alto, with the aim of partnering with local start-ups.

The bank stated earlier in 2014 that it plans to invest 200 million on digitising client facing systems. It also completed an overhaul of core banking systems, replacing its legacy systems with an SAP platform.

Deutsche Bank is a German global banking and financial services company with its headquarters in the Deutsche Bank Twin Towers in Frankfurt.