Deutsche Bank, SWIFT team up for intraday liquidity reporting

SWIFT Scope is an automated, end-to-end business intelligence solution that is easily tailored to collect and consolidate data, and provide the analysis required to effectively monitor and report intraday liquidity flows.

More than that, SWIFT Scope supports compliance with the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s (BCBS) requirements for banks to send a detailed report to their regulator on a monthly basis about the intraday liquidity flows for every country and currency in which they operate. By January 2017, all internationally active banks must comply with the BCBS 248 monitoring requirements.

SWIFT Scope can help financial institutions to look beyond regulatory compliance and harness intraday liquidity reporting as a powerful business tool to support active liquidity management.

SWIFT is a member-owned cooperative and a provider of secure financial messaging services headquartered in Belgium.