Deutsche Bank, Southeast Asia's 2C2P to launch payments platform in Thailand

The banking group reported that through 2C2P’s platform, corporate clients in Thailand will be able to maximise their business potential by collecting funds through a range of online banking and non-banking channels, including internet and mobile banking, ATM, and branches, as well as mobile payment options such as True Money, LINE Pay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and PromptPay.

2C2P is a certified payments platform that offers comprehensive payment services in Southeast Asia, ranging from acquiring solutions to issuing solutions. Its network reaches more than 400,000 touchpoints across Asia, regional coverage in 10 markets as well as partnerships with over 30 financial institutions worldwide, according to Crowd Fund Insider.