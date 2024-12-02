Deutsche Bank selects Tieto to boost virtual account services

The bank has signed a letter of intent to implement Tieto’s Virtual Account Management (VAM) platform to integrate with its cash, trade and FX platform. The bank says this will offer greater cash management support for corporate clients and add more flexibility to clients’ configurations of in-house-bank-type capabilities.

Deutsche Bank representatives have stated that Tieto allows it to deliver the entire range of cash, liquidity and FX products in a seamless manner to corporates via their technology – which, in turn, allows them to take more control of their treasury operations. The bank aims to roll out the capability to the first set of customers in early 2020.