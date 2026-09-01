Deutsche Bank has signed a global licensing agreement with Thought Machine to adopt its Vault Core platform for retail modernisation.

Under the agreement, Deutsche Bank will adopt Thought Machine's core banking platform, Vault Core, as the technology foundation for its retail modernisation strategy. The agreement follows a multi-year evaluation process, during which Deutsche Bank assessed the platform's technical performance, scalability, and use by other large financial institutions.

Vault Core is built on a modular architecture that separates cloud hosting from product logic. According to the companies, this separation is intended to allow Deutsche Bank to retire legacy systems progressively, deploy new products, and integrate artificial intelligence capabilities, while aiming to reduce operational complexity and maintain system resilience.

Development work on the implementation is already underway. Testing has been set as a milestone for the end of 2026. Following this, the existing and new systems are planned to run in parallel during a transition period, with products migrating progressively from 2027 onwards. At the same time, the rollout is planned to be controlled and phased, initially covering Germany, with the stated aim of maintaining continuous service throughout the transition.

Platform architecture and migration plan

The agreement with Deutsche Bank reflects a broader shift among large international banks towards modernising core infrastructure, noting that replacing legacy systems with a modern architecture is intended to support real-time capability, operational streamlining, and system reliability.

Furthermore, the core banking overhaul is seen as one of the more significant technology transformations currently underway within its private banking division. It was also mentioned that Vault Core is expected to provide a cloud-native foundation intended to support resilience, scalability, and flexibility, and that separating product logic from underlying infrastructure should allow the bank to develop, adapt, and deploy products more efficiently over time while reducing reliance on legacy systems.

The modernisation is expected to simplify the bank's technology landscape, reduce complexity, and create a more scalable foundation for future growth, with the intended outcome of improving the experience for clients and employees. At the same time, the agreement forms part of a wider pattern in the banking sector, in which established institutions have sought to replace legacy core banking systems with cloud-native alternatives in order to support faster product development and integration of newer technologies, including artificial intelligence.