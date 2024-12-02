Deutsche Bank plans for one-time online registration platform

The initiative is named a “pan-industry platform for online registration, e-identity and data services”, and Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler, insurer Allianz and publisher Axel Springer back it, along with the financial institution. The partners expect the program to be running in Germany by mid-2018, and they stressed it will be “secure” and comply with all European Union data protection rules.

This platform would span multiple accounts and the creation of a single account could enable users to do their online shopping, get a flight and rent a car, all with no more registrations or repetitive passwords. Users would enter their ID details just once before they can make all their online purchases across multiple sites.

The program could eventually be expanded to include government services. For example, drivers could apply for a new license through the system before their old one expires.