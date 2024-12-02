



As part of this alliance, Upvest, which is a European investment infrastructure provider, is set to further optimise its product offering by integrating Deutsche Bank’s banking infrastructure into its solutions. Through this, Upvest clients can gain access to end-user cash management services, virtual IBANs, and foreign exchange solutions via Deutsche Bank. In addition, the partnership highlights the bank’s commitment to providing services to fintech firms and platforms and supporting them in expanding and advancing their operations.











Moreover, by having Deutsche Bank as a banking partner, Upvest can equip its clients with the ability to benefit from simplified and automated processing of payment transactions, also in foreign currency. According to Deutsche Bank’s officials, the financial institution aims to work closely with Upvest to allow pan-European, instant, and API-based solutions in payments, and FX, among others. At the same time, representatives from Upvest underlined that the collaboration with Deutsche Bank is set to support the fintech in achieving its development strategy. By integrating optimised banking solutions, the company aims to solidify its position in the market and further improve its product offering, while delivering increased value to customers.

Upvest – Deutsche Bank partnership benefits

As per the information detailed in the press release, the alliance with Deutsche Bank and the financial institution’s banking capabilities is set to allow Upvest to handle cash management solutions, enabling financial service providers to improve liquidity, simplify operations, and increase financial control. Additionally, as of the announcement, the fintech can provide payment solutions through the bank’s virtual IBANs service, as well as instant matching of incoming pay-ins to accelerate the investment process.



Furthermore, the collaboration plans to enable Upvest to deliver currency exchange services, considering its Investment API. Through Deutsche Bank’s integrated workflow solution, the fintech can minimise costs for its clients, while also delivering real-time currency conversions for international investments, thus working towards elevating the overall end-user experience.