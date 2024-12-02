Deutsche Bank partners with Moss



The Deutsche Bank is also taking over the payment transaction processing between the Moss platform and its customers. Moss offers a software solution for holistic expense management. This includes the digital recording and approval of invoices, the settlement of employee expenses, and budget and liquidity management. Another important pillar of Moss’ offers is the issuance of virtual and physical company credit cards. Since mid-2022, Moss has had its own EMI (E-Money Institution) license from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), meaning that Moss could issue cards or loans on its own.











So far, these services had been handled by partners. Now, with Deutsche Bank, a new cooperation partner is being added. According to a Moss representative, the company decided on this partnership to advance its European business following an extensive examination. The Deutsche Bank will handle the receipt, custody, and shipping of all funds for Moss. An additional change that will be implemented as a result of the cooperation is that Moss’ European customers will now receive German IBANs, as requested.

Payment processing in Europe