Deutsche Bank partners with FinLync for real-time treasury

FinLync’s pre-built API integrations and SAP-embedded treasury applications will enable corporate treasury and finance teams to connect to Deutsche Bank’s API offerings. FinLync’s technology directly embeds up-to-the-moment bank data into any enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform or treasury management system (TMS), enabling plug-and-play access to Deutsche Bank’s suite of innovative APIs.

Other benefits include more-precise cash forecasts and improved working capital efficiency through:

1-click global cash position that can be refreshed as frequently as desired;

real-time payment tracking from initiation to receipt;

beneficiary account pre-validation;

accelerated automated reconciliation.

A recent survey by the Association of Corporate Treasurers in partnership with Deutsche Bank shows that API-enabled benefits such as ‘improve cash forecasting accuracy’ and ‘increase automation’ rank as top priorities among treasurers (see image below).





However, ambitions are often yet to be transformed into reality as many corporates worry about the complexity of API integration across multiple banks, regions, and entities.

The new partnership addresses this concern and will reportedly provide simple, fast, multi-bank connectivity.